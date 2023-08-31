Ajax chapter is one for the books – Mohammed Kudus bids farewell to Dutch club

Attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus has bid farewell to Ajax with a profound sense of gratitude and anticipation for his new journey.

The Ghana international has taken a moment to reflect on his time with the Dutch powerhouse as he embarks on a new chapter in his career with West Ham in the Premier League.

Throughout his three-year tenure at Ajax, Kudus achieved remarkable feats, securing two league titles and contributing 27 goals across various competitions. His consistent and standout performances captured the attention of multiple European clubs, ultimately leading to West Ham securing his signature.

Having recently inked a five-year contract with the English club, Kudus took the opportunity to express his heartfelt appreciation for Ajax and the unforgettable experiences he had during his time there. He conveyed his gratitude for every challenge, goal, and cherished moment of camaraderie he shared with the Ajax community.

"As one journey ends, another awaits. But the Ajax chapter is one for the books. Thank you Ajax! Every challenge, every goal, every chant heard - unforgettable. Until we dance again! #WijZijnAjax ❤️," Kudus penned, encapsulating the sentiment of his impactful time at the club.

Kudus could make his West Ham debut on Friday in the Premier League against Luton Town.