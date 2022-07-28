Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder impressed by in-form Mohammed Kudus

Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder has been impressed by midfielder Mohammed Kudus who has been explosive in his new role as an attacker.

Schreuder, who took over Erik ten Hag this summer, has deployed the Ghana star as false nine in three pre-season games and Kudus has scored in all.

"We have also used him a lot in training as a striker and as a right winger. He does that very well. He plays on intuition, which makes him very difficult for opponents to defend. He is strong, fast and agile. good impression," he told Ajax TV.

"I don't just do things. There's a real idea behind this. Kudus as number seven or nine is a long-term option."

On Tuesday, Kudus scored a wonderful goal as Ajax beat Shakhtar Donetsk in a friendly in Amsterdam. It was his third goal of the preseason, following two goals against Salzburg and Eupen in the space of four days. All three goals have come in 114 minutes.

Kudus is pumped up for the upcoming season, which begins in August. He wants to be more involved this season after only playing a minor role due to injury last season.

The 21-year-old has made a strong strong case for himself heading into the new season.

Kudus made 16 appearances and contributed two goals last season, but based on his pre-season form, these numbers are likely to improve in the coming season.

He wants to be in peak condition for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where he is expected to play a key role for Ghana.