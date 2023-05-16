Ajax coach Heitinga praises Ghana's Kudus after win over Groningen

Ajax coach John Heitinga has praised Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus and his teammates for their impressive performance in the 3-2 victory over FC Groningen on Tuesday.

Kudus played a crucial role in the match, starting the game and playing the entire 90 minutes, while also providing an assist for Brian Brobbey's goal.

In a post-match interview, Heitinga was full of praise for his players, saying that they executed their strategies perfectly to secure all three points.

"Our initial performance was excellent. We scored early, and then we had to maintain that momentum. We created opportunities down the left side, although our finishing could have been better," he said.

He also acknowledged the team's vulnerabilities, particularly in transition, and emphasised the importance of a solid defence.

"We were vulnerable in transition, and our defense should have been more solid during those moments. We missed several chances throughout the game. We managed to penetrate their defence but failed to convert enough of those opportunities. Nonetheless, we did what was required to secure the victory."

Ajax are currently sitting in third place in the Eredivisie table, with a 13-point gap behind leaders Feyenoord.

Kudus and his teammates will be looking to build on their recent victory as they aim to close the gap and make a late push for the title.