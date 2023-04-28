Ajax coach uncertain about Mohammed Kudus’ availability for Dutch Cup final

Ajax coach John Heitinga is unsure about Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus' readiness ahead of the 2023 Dutch Cup final against PSV Eindhoven following the player's return from injury will have to be evaluated.

The Ghana star recently returned from injury to train with Ajax Amsterdam ahead of their Dutch Cup final against PSV Eindhoven.

Kudus suffered a muscle injury in Ajax's 2-1 semi-final victory over Feyenoord earlier this month, forcing him to miss three key games.

Ajax will seek vengeance against the same opponents in the 2023 Dutch Cup Final on Sunday, April 30, after losing 3-0 the previous weekend, and Kudus may be able to return in time for the vital match.

Heitinga stated during a press conference that a decision on his participation in Sunday's game will be made after reviewing his performance in training.

"Rensch and Kudus have [partly] joined the group training today. We will see how they react tomorrow and then take a final decision [for Sunday’s game]," he stated.

Kudus has been a key player for both club and country, scoring 18 goals and assisting five times in all competitions.