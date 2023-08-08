Ajax confirm squad number for Mohammed Kudus amid transfer speculation

Ajax have officially announced their squad numbers, and in an interesting development, midfielder Mohammed Kudus will continue to wear the number 20 shirt, despite briefly being spotted wearing the number 7 shirt during pre-season.

Kudus has asserted his preference for the number 20 shirt for the upcoming 2023/24 season.

However, the potential transfer saga surrounding Kudus has taken a new twist, as Ajax have imposed a 48-hour deadline on the Ghanaian midfielder to come to terms with Brighton & Hove Albion or face the prospect of staying put.

The intricate negotiations have added a layer of uncertainty to the highly anticipated move.

Brighton's reported pursuit of Kudus has been generating considerable buzz, with an apparent agreement in principle reached between the English club and Ajax.

The proposed fee, said to be in the region of €40 million, would not only mark a landmark signing for Brighton but also surpass their previous record-breaking transfer of Joao Pedro earlier in the summer.

Kudus' recent recovery from a minor injury is a positive sign for both clubs, as he took part in a friendly encounter against Borussia Dortmund while wearing Ajax's colours.

Despite being under contract until 2025, Kudus made a bold move in April by declining a one-year extension, signalling his eagerness for new challenges beyond the Johan Cruyff Arena, and earlier in the summer, he was linked with Chelsea and Arsenal.

The 23-year-old midfielder's time in Amsterdam has been nothing short of impressive, amassing a total of 16 goals across 63 appearances in the Eredivisie.