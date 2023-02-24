Ajax crash out of Europa League despite Mohammed Kudus' first goal in the competition this season

Despite Mohammed Kudus scoring his first Europa League goal of the season, Ajax's journey in the competition came to an end as they lost 3-1 to Union Berlin in the playoffs.

Kudus' goal was only a consolation as the Dutch team lost 3-1 on aggregate.

Union Berlin took the lead 20 minutes into the game through a penalty by Robin Knoche, before Josip Juranović doubled the lead just before half-time.

Kudus pulled one back for Ajax in the 50th minute, but Union Berlin immediately restored their lead through Danilho Doekhi.

With their Europa League dream over, Ajax must now focus on their domestic league.

Kudus has been in excellent form this season, scoring 15 goals in all competitions.