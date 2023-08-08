Ajax eye Ghana forward Ernest Nuamah as potential replacement for Mohammed Kudus

Ghanaian forward Ernest Nuamah has emerged as a key target for Ajax Amsterdam who have reportedly contacted Denmark Superliga side FC Nordsjaelland for the services of the promising youngster.

The Dutch club are keen to sign Ghana’s teen sensation from the Denmark Superliga team in the current transfer window following the possible departure of his countryman Mohammed Kudus.

Kudus has been on the radar of Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion and Ajax and planning to get a long-term replacement for the Ghanaian.

Nuamah has therefore been identified as a youngster with similar traits to Kudus and could switch clubs soon.

The 19-year-old Ghanaian forward has already scored four goals and one assist in three games in the current Danish Super League season, earning him two team-of-the-week appearances and one man-of-the-match accolade.

In addition to winning young player of the Year, players and coaches unanimously chose Nuamah as the best player in the Denmark Superliga for the 2022–23 season.

Last season, he led all Ghanaian internationals in goals scored in a single Danish club season with 19 goals across all competitions.

After two matches in the Danish Superliga, he was named Player-Of-The-Month for July, and Paris Saint-Germain in France has already expressed interest.