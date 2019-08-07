Ajax eye Ghanaian youngster Myron Boadu as replacement for want-away forward Kasper Dolberg

Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam are set to make a move for Ghanaian attacker Myron Boadu as replacement for Kasper Dolberg who has emerged on the radar of some European heavy weights.

The Danish striker is on the verge of leaving the Eredivisie champions but according to renowned Dutch journalist Arno Vermeulen, Ajax could make a move for Boadu.

Myron Boadu has had a blistering start to the season and was on target, when AZ Alkmaar thumped Fortina Sittard 4-0 over the weekend.

The 18-year old Alkmaar attacker was also on the score-sheet when they beat BK Hacken in the Europa League qualifiers.

"I think Boadu is very special, only eighteen years ...", says Vermeulen. "If he stays fit, just like Calvin Stengs, the two will go away for 25 million, 30 million.

"Will it be before 31 August? That also hit my mind. Everyone already knows that Boadu is one of the greatest talents in this country. A club can now think: I am doing it now. If Dolberg leaves, Boadu could just go to Ajax. "