Ajax have terminated the contract of football director Sven Mislintat in the midst of turmoil following the sale of Mohammed Kudus to West Ham United.

While West Ham have experienced a positive season start with their new signings, Ajax's fortunes have taken a sharp downturn.

Ajax initially disrupted West Ham's move for Man City winger Carlos Borges during the summer transfer window.

However, by the window's closure, West Ham managed to secure the signings of Ajax's key players, Mohammed Kudus and Edson Alvarez, for a total of £72 million.

Since Kudus' departure, Ajax have struggled, delivering uninspiring performances and failing to secure victories. They are winless in their last five games, culminating in a heavy defeat to rivals Feyenoord over the weekend.

During the Feyenoord match, the situation escalated when Feyenoord took a 3-0 lead at the Johan Cruijff ArenA. Discontented Ajax fans began throwing flares onto the field, leading to the referee calling off the game. Videos also emerged showing Ajax fans causing damage to the stadium.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Kudus has settled in well at West Ham United and is becoming an important part of the club. In contrast, his former team Ajax finds itself in a state of crisis following the recent developments.

This turmoil at Ajax raises questions about the club's transfer decisions and the impact on its performance.