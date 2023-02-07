Ajax forward Steven Berghuis hails Mohammed Kudus as fantastic player

Steven Berghuis praised Mohammed Kudus as a fantastic and unpredictable player after Ajax’s 5-0 win over Cambuur in the Dutch league.

The Ghanaian had a fantastic game and provided a brilliant assist in the impressive win for the Dutch champions.

Kudus showed great skill in beating a defender and looping the ball to Berghuis who converted from close range.

The Black Stars midfielder impressed Berghuis with his skill and unpredictability on the field.

“Mohammed Kudus is fantastic, he is unpredictable. It’s a nice collaboration that we have on the pitch. It’s also nice for Brobbey that he came in and scored two goals," Berghius said.

The assist was Kudus's first of the season in the Eredivisie, where he has already scored 7 goals in 19 league appearances.

Kudus was part of Ghana's squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He scored two goals and registered an assist.