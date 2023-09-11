Ajax icons express regret over Mohammed Kudus' move to West Ham

Ajax legends Rafael van der Vaart and Marco van Basten have expressed their disappointment at seeing Mohammed Kudus leave the Dutch club for West Ham United last month.

Kudus scored 19 goals and had seven assists in all competitions for Ajax last season, including goals against Liverpool and Napoli in the Champions League. Before his departure, he scored a brilliant hat-trick in the Europa League qualifiers, helping Ajax reach the group stage.

Van Basten, in a recent discussion on Rondo, pondered the impact of Kudus' departure, asking, "So who are going to go to the stadium for now?"

Van der Vaart, who played with Kudus during their time in Denmark, praised the Ghanaian as an "amazing player." He also revealed a conversation he had with former Ajax sports director Marc Overmars, who considered Kudus as the "best purchase" he ever made.

However, Kudus did not always secure a spot in the starting lineup during his time at Ajax.

The Hammers fought off intense competition from some of Europe’s leading clubs to secure the services of the exciting Ghana international attacker from Ajax.

Kudus made his West Ham debut as a late sub in a 2-1 win at Luton Town just before the international break.