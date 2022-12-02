'Ajax is too little for Mohammed Kudus' - Inaki Williams

While Mohamed Kudus is still not an undisputed starting player at Ajax, he is with his country Ghana. He is currently playing admirably at the World Cup in Qatar.

In the previous game against South Korea, he managed to score two more goals. That was the confirmation for teammate Iñaki Williams that Kudus is ready for a switch to a European top competition.

Kudus committed to a departure from Ajax last summer, after trainer Alfred Schreuder had hardly called on him during the first competition matches. However, the team from Amsterdam did not want to let Kudus go.

The Ghanaian then did not throw the hat at it and still played in the team as a center forward. He impressed in the UEFA Champions League and was also accurate in the Eredivisie. But Kudus has still not conquered a starting place in Amsterdam.

In the Ghana national team, on the other hand, the game largely revolves around Kudus. He excelled against South Korea a few days ago. With two goals he gave his country the first victory of this World Cup.

Inaki Williams is impressed by his teammate. “I knew him before I came to Ghana. I had heard about him and seen his goals.

"When I played with him recently, he already surprised me enormously. When my teammates at Athletico Bilbao asked if someone had impressed me, I always talked about him," the attacker praised Kudus in conversation with RadioMarca.

Kudus was a point of interest for English side Everton last summer. He was linked with Liverpool earlier this week. Due to his good performance in Qatar, it cannot be ruled out that Ajax and Kudus will say goodbye to each other in January.

According to Williams, Kudus is now too good for the national champion of the Netherlands.

“I think Ajax is starting to become too little for him. Hopefully he will make the jump to a big club soon.” Williams would have liked to see Kudus at Athletic Club, but because Kudus does not have a Basque background, that does not seem to be an option.

Williams does see him playing at Real Madrid or FC Barcelona in the future. “He has a lot of potential and a big margin for improvement. His ceiling is not yet in sight. I think he can be a revelation in the foreseeable future.”