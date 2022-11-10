Ajax kingpin Mohammed Kudus urges boss Alfred Schreuder to play him in his natural position

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus has charged Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder to play him in his natural position which is the 'number 10' role.

The 22-year-old has been in blistering form for the Dutch giants this campaign having scored 10 goals and provided two assists in 20 matches across all competitions.

He has also won two man of the match awards in the UEFA Champions League this term.

However, he has mostly played in the false nine position this but Kudus believes he plays better as a 'number 10' or as an attacking midfielder.

"It's more that I think I can do it on my own position even better than as a striker," he told Algemeen Dagblad in an interview.

"So it's not annoying, because the team goes above everyone else."

Kudus is expected to be named in Ghana's final 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar when it is announced on Monday, November 14, 2022.

Ghana will take on Portugal in their first game on November 24 before playing South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2 respectively.

Black Stars will begin camping for the Mundial on Monday in UAE where they will take on Switzerland in an international friendly before departing for Qatar for the World Cup.

Kudus has made 18 appearances and scored five goals for the Black Stars since making his debut in November 2019.