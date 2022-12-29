Ajax make an official offer for Mohammed Kudus' replacement

Dutch champions AFC Ajax seem to be preparing for the departure of Ghana superstar Mohammed Kudus in the January transfer window after finding his replacement, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

Media reports in Morocco suggest Ajax have made an official bid for Morocco international Bilal El Khannous who currently plays for Belgian club KRC Genk.

El Khannouss is a young attacking midfielder born in Belgium to Moroccan parents. He has chosen to represent Morocco despite playing for Belgium at the youth level.

His good performance at the 2022 World Cup with the Atlas Lions has brought him to the attention of several European clubs, including Ajax.

In the third-place playoff between Morocco against Croatia, the youngster was given a starting role and showed all his potential in his position.

He was congratulated for his performance against Croatia by Morocco head coach Walid Regragui after the match.

Kudus has attracted a lot of interest from top European clubs including Liverpool, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid after his splendid World Cup performance for Ghana in Qatar.

Manchester United are the latest side to be linked with a move for the highly-rated footballer who scored twice and assisted another in three group games at the World Cup.

Kudus emerged as the man of the match when he inspired the Black Stars' 3-2 victory over South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Before the World Cup, the former FC Nordsjaelland player was already balling for Ajax in the Eredivisie and UEFA Champions League.

He has bagged 10 goals and provided two assists in 21 matches across all competitions this season for Ajax.

If Ajax can sign El Khannous in the winter transfer window, they might consider cashing in on Kudus despite being urged to keep the high-flying 22-year-old talent until the end of the 2022-23 season.