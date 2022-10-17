Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder backs decision to keep playing Mohammed Kudus as a striker

Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder stands by his decision to keep playing Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus as a striker.

The Black Stars midfielder has been in red-hot form for the Dutch champions this season, netting his fifth Eredivisie goal against Excelsior on Sunday.

However, there have been calls for the manager to to start striker Brian Brobbey as the club's main forward following Kudus' display against Napoli.

But Schreuder remains adamant, insisting if that will cost him his job, he is ready for the sack.

"If I don't get the time from Ajax.. I couldn't care less! Then they have to sack me! Kudus as a striker.. 8 goals in 8/9 games. You can't tell me he's a bad option as a striker. Losing from Napoli is not about Kudus or Brobbey! Napoli just has more quality!," he said.

Kudus climbed off the bench to score in the 7-1 win against Excelsior. He has now scored eight goals in fourteen matches across all competitions.