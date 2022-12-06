Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder in dilemma over Mohammed Kudus' best position after impressive World Cup

Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder remains coy about Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus' best position.

The 22-year-old has excelled as a striker for the Dutch giants and has an amazing debut World Cup as a midfielder for the Black Stars.

Following the Ghana's elimination from the tournament in Qatar, Kudus is expected to join his teammates in Marbella, Spain for mid-season training.

However, Schreuder is still contemplating over where to play the Ghana international ahead of the resumption of the Eredivisie.

"It is nice to see that Mohammed also scores his goals for Ghana," Schreuder to veotbal International. "Of course he has done that for us in recent months. In terms of scoring ability, I think Kudus can look back on a good first half of the season," added Schreuder who rotates the midfielder with striker Brian Brobbey.

"At Ajax, there is always talk of fourteen to fifteen players who can all play," continued Schreuder.

"That is true, and Mo is one of them. I said from the start that he looks more like a free attacker to me, who is very difficult to defend. That was partly because we also have many good midfielders I think he can also play well at 10, but more in a midfield with two number six in his back."

Kudus in the past revealed his best position is the number 10 role, and Schreuder might consider that as an option despite the competition.

"That's not a bad thing, he may also think so," concluded the manager.