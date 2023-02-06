Ajax manager Heitinga extols 'flexible and creative' Mohammed Kudus after big win against Cambuur

New Ajax manager John Heitinga has lauded Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus after his outstanding display in the thumping win at Cambuur.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder has been key to Ajax's revival since the sacking of manager Alfred Schreuder.

Despite being in red-hot form this season, Kudus has often been rotated in roles by Schreuder as the Dutch champions struggled.

Ajax dismissed Schreuder and replaced him with the ex-Everton defender, who is getting the best out of the Ghana international. Kudus served a sumptuous assist in the 5-0 win on Saturday.

"They provide a lot of flexibility in the team and they should have that freedom. They (Kudus and Steven Berghuis) are creative players who can score goals and provide assists," said Heitinga after the game.

Dusan Tadic opened the scoring for Ajax after 16 minutes following a brilliant team move by Ajax.

Kudus cleverly beat his marker to serve Berghuis with the second before the Dutchman extended the lead after the break.

Dutch-born Ghanaian Brian Brobbey added a late brace to seal victory for Ajax.