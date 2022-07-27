Ajax manager impressed by versatile Mohammed Kudus, considering playing him as a number 9

Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder has praised the versatility of Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus in pre-season.

The Black Stars ace has flourished in different position under the new manager, scoring three goals in three games as a number nine.

Schreuder has played the former Nordsjaelland player as a winger and a centre forward and believes the attacking midfielder could be an option for those positions in future.

"We have also used him a lot in training as a striker and as a right winger. He does that very well. He plays on intuition, which makes him very difficult for opponents to defend. He is strong, fast and agile. good impression," said Schreuder in conversation with Ajax TV.

"I don't just do things. There's a real idea behind this. Kudus as number seven or nine is a long-term option."

Mohammed Kudus netted the leveller in the 1-1 draw against KAS Eupen, before scoring a header in the 3-2 win over Red Bull Salzburg. Kudus scored in the 3-1 thrashing of Shaktar Donetsk on Tuesday night.