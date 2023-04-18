Ajax manager John Heitinga gives injury update on Mohammed Kudus

Ajax manager John Heitinga is unsure if midfielder Mohammed Kudus will be available for the game against PSV in the Eredivisie on Sunday.

The Ghana international picked up an injury during Ajax's KNVB Cup semi-final clash against Feyenoord last month.

The 22-year-old is however expected to be fit for the final of the of the Dutch Cup against PSV on April 30, 2023.

"Whether they will get PSV, I can't say yet," said Heitinga after the 3-1 win over Emmen, quoted by Voetbal International.

“The hope is there, but whether they make it depends on the coming days. Devyne has trained one training part. That is a day to day view. Mohammed has not yet trained," he added.

Kudus has been in outstanding form for the Dutch champions this season, scoring 18 goals and providing five assists across all competitions.

His absence in the final will be a huge blow for Heitinga, who has been able to get the best out of the Ghanaian since he took over.