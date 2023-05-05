Ajax manager John Heitinga provides injury update on Mohammed Kudus ahead of AZ Alkmaar clash

Ajax manager John Heitinga has confirmed that Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus will return to action against AZ Alkmaar after being out for three weeks with an injury.

The 22-year-old picked an injury during Ajax's KNVB Cup semi-final clash against Feyenoord and has since missed four league games and the final of the Cup competition.

With Ajax chasing a UEFA Champions League spot for next season, the Black Stars midfielder's return is huge boost for Heitinga.

"Berghuis did not train this week and completed his own program, he had to go to the side with complaints during the cup final and is a doubtful case for Saturday evening," said the trainer.

"The final came too early for Kudus, but he did participate in all training sessions with the group and is available again. Devyne Rensch came in at De Kuip on Sunday and came out well, he had no reaction on Monday. So he has this week also fully trained with the group."

Kudus has been Ajax's livewire this season, scoring 18 goals and providing five assists across all competitions.