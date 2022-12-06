Ajax manager sees Mohammed Kudus as an attacker and not a midfielder

Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder believes Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus flourishes more as an attacker and not a midfielder.

There has been a debate over the player's best position, having excelled both as a midfielder and a forward.

Kudus scored ten goals and provided two assists in 21 games before the World Cup break and at the tournament in Qatar netted two times for Ghana.

"Of course he has done that for us in recent months. In terms of scoring ability, I think Kudus can look back on a good first half of the season," he told Veotbal International.

"At Ajax, there is always talk of fourteen to fifteen players who can all play," added Schreuder.

"That is true, and Mo is one of them. I said from the start that he looks more like a free attacker to me, who is very difficult to defend. That was partly because we also have many good midfielders I think he can also play well at 10, but more in a midfield with two number six in his back."