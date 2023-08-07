Ajax manager Steijn addresses Mohammed Kudus transfer speculation

Ajax manager Maurice Steijn has briefly commented on the ongoing transfer speculation surrounding Mohammed Kudus, who is reportedly nearing a move to Brighton & Hove Albion, with reports suggesting that the two clubs have already agreed on the transfer fee for the player.

Speaking in front of Ziggo's camera ahead of a pre-season friendly against Dortmund, Steijn addressed the situation by stating, "As long as nothing is certain, he will just play. He is still an Ajax player."

Kudus, who recently recovered from a minor injury, was included in the squad as Ajax faced Dortmund in a pre-season match, which ended in a 3-1 loss for the Dutch club.

Steijn also discussed the uncertainty of Ajax's lineup for the upcoming Eredivisie season opener against Heracles Almelo. He emphasised that his decisions are based on the players available and their match readiness, saying, "I look very much from day to day at the moment. These are the players that I have available at the moment and so I choose these eleven. That does not immediately mean that these are the eleven for next week. There are a number who do not play today, but could play next week. They already have many games in their legs. These are the eleven names that I can appeal to at the moment."

The comments from Steijn shed light on the evolving situation of Kudus and the dynamics within the Ajax team as they prepare for the new season.