Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus misses training amid Chelsea's interest in signing him

Mohammed Kudus was absent from the training session with the squad on Tuesday morning due to minor complaints, as the talented midfielder decided to stay indoors.

ℹ️ Kudus is absent from training for medical reasons. He stayed indoors and received treatment for a minor injury.#PreSeason — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) July 25, 2023

The reason for his absence comes amid reports of Premier League club Chelsea expressing their interest in signing him. According to The Athletic, Chelsea have initiated talks with the Dutch club regarding the potential transfer of Kudus to Stamford Bridge.

While Chelsea has yet to submit an official offer to Ajax, discussions between the two clubs have taken place, suggesting the London-based club's keenness to acquire the services of the Ghanaian international superstar.

Kudus is reportedly one of the options under consideration by Chelsea as they seek to bolster their squad during the summer transfer window. Personal terms between the player and the English Premier League giants are said to be close to an agreement.

The 22-year-old currently has two years remaining on his existing contract with Ajax. However, he has expressed a strong desire to depart the Johan Cruyff Arena this summer, having previously declined a one-year contract extension offered to him in April.

Kudus showcased his footballing prowess during the past season, scoring an impressive 18 goals and providing seven assists in 42 appearances across all competitions for Ajax.