Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus set to be out for three weeks

Mohammed Kudus will be out for two to three weeks after picking a hamstring injury during Ajax's KNVB Cup semi-final clash against Feyenoord.

The red-hot attacking midfielder could return before the Cup final on April 30, 2023 against PSV Eindhoven.

However, the 22-year-old will miss the games against Fortuna Sittard, FC Emmen and PSV Eindhoven in the league.

Kudus' absence will be a huge blow for the Dutch giants as their quest to defend the Dutch Eredivisie title continues. Feyenoord lead the champions with eight points.

Meanwhile, Kudus could still end the season with a silverware should Ajax beat PSV Eindhoven in the KNVB Cup final.

The Black Stars midfielder has been outstanding in the ongoing campaign, having netted 18 goals across all competitions. He also has five assist to his credit.

The former FC Nordsjaelland is on the radar of several top clubs in Europe with Manchester United reportedly interested in his services.