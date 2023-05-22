Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus signals desire to depart club

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus has informed the club of his intention to leave during the upcoming summer transfer window.

A potential deal is expected to command a fee of approximately £40 million. Prominent clubs such as Manchester United, Arsenal, and Newcastle are reportedly tracking the Ghanaian player.

Kudus has turned down a one-year contract extension offered by Ajax, indicating his clear desire for a new challenge elsewhere. His current contract is set to expire in June 2025.

This season has been Kudus' most impressive since joining Ajax, with the 20-year-old scoring 18 goals across various competitions and providing six assists, showcasing his attacking prowess and potential.

With Kudus' decision to depart, it is anticipated that numerous European clubs will vie for his signature, given his exceptional performances and promising talent.