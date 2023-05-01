Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus to make injury comeback against AZ Alkmaar

Ajax interim manager John Heitinga has confirmed that midfielder Mohammed Kudus will be available for selection in their upcoming Dutch Eredivisie Round 31 game against AZ Alkmaar on Saturday.

The Ghana star has been sidelined for the past month due to an injury that has kept him out of the last four games.

Kudus sustained the injury during the Dutch Cup semi-final on April 9, which Ajax won 2-1. Although he returned to training with the group, he missed the final against PSV Eindhoven due to a lack of match fitness.

His absence was felt as Ajax lost to PSV. Speaking after the penalty shootout defeat, Heitinga stated that Kudus would train to regain fitness for a week and would be ready for the game against AZ Alkmaar.

He said, "He won't make it to this match because of his injury. I think he can be there next week after a good and full training week."

Kudus has been a key player for Ajax this season, contributing to 20 goals and assists in all competitions.