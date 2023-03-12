Ajax playmaker Mohammed Kudus wins 'King of the Match award in Heerenveen mauling

Ghana playmaker Mohammed Kudus was named "king of the match" after inspiring AFC Ajax's thumping of SC Heerenveen in the Dutch Eredivisie on Sunday afternoon.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder scored and assisted another as the Dutch champions prevailed with a resounding 4-2 win in the end at the Abe Lenstra Stadion.

Kudus scored the opening goal of the match to put Ajax in front in the 10th minute after connecting a pass from captain Dusan Tadic. His curled shot from inside the box beat the goalkeeper.

The Black Stars star man turned the provider for the second goal of the match after he set up Mexico defender Edson Alvarez in the 16th minute.

The remaining two goals came from Steven Bergwijn and Kenneth Taylor while Pelle van Amersfoort and Sydney van Hooijdonk got the consolating goals for Heerenveen.

Kudus has taken his goal tally in the season to eleven and one assist after 23 appearances in the Eredivisie.