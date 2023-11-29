Ajax receive boost as Brian Brobbey declared fit for crucial Europa League clash

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Brian Brobbey has been declared fit and is included in the traveling squad set to face Olympique Marseille in France in a significant boost for Ajax ahead of their pivotal Europa League encounter.

The announcement conveyed through Ajax.nl on Wednesday morning, follows Brobbey's absence in the previous match against Vitesse last Saturday.

As Ajax gears up for a must-win clash on Thursday evening, the return of Brobbey adds a crucial element to the team's lineup and reignites hope for their ambitions in the Europa League.

The Dutch-born Ghanaian striker's presence will be instrumental as Ajax aims to secure progression to the next round.

Brobbey has been a key contributor to Ajax's Europa League campaign this season, featuring in four matches against Olympique Marseille, AEK Athens, and Brighton (home and away).

His return to fitness is anticipated to bolster Ajax's attacking prowess and enhance their chances in the upcoming critical fixture.