Ajax reject West Ham's bid for Ghana star Mohammed Kudus

Ajax have turned down a bid from West Ham for attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus, according to the Athletic.

The Premier League club's proposal fell short of Ajax's valuation for Kudus, resulting in its overnight rejection.

The next steps in this situation remain uncertain. Ajax had initially agreed in principle to sell the Ghana international to Brighton & Hove Albion for around €40 million, although the deal did not progress.

Despite numerous departures this summer, Ajax wishes to retain Kudus, even though he desires a departure. Chelsea is also among the clubs showing interest in the 23-year-old during this transfer window.

Kudus, whose contract with Ajax extends until 2025, declined a one-year extension in April. His three-season stint in Amsterdam has seen him net 16 goals in 63 Eredivisie matches, and he's scored seven goals in 24 appearances for Ghana.

While West Ham have strengthened their midfield with Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse signings, they are actively seeking additional attacking reinforcements before the September 1 deadline.

The club are reportedly nearing a deal with Stuttgart defender Konstantinos Mavropanos, with the player expected to arrive in London within the next 24 hours.

Kudus remains a likely departure from the Dutch club before the transfer window closes on September 1.