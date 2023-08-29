Ajax reveal Mohammed Kudus transfer details contrary to West Ham's secrecy

Ajax have disclosed key information about the transfer agreement involving Mohammed Kudus, contradicting West Ham's attempts to keep the details hidden.

While West Ham introduced Kudus as their new acquisition without revealing the transfer fee on Sunday night, Ajax have now unveiled the monetary aspects of the deal.

Despite West Ham's efforts to maintain confidentiality, the Dutch giants took a different route by disclosing the specifics of the transaction. The price paid by West Ham to secure the services of the Ghana sensation has been revealed.

"The Hammers fought off intense competition from some of Europe’s leading clubs to secure the services of the exciting Ghana international attacker from Ajax," West Ham's statement read initially.

However, Ajax chose to disclose the financial facts of the agreement, stating that the transfer fee was set at €43 million, which has the potential to rise to €46 million through various variables.

"Ajax and West Ham United FC have reached an agreement on the transfer of Mohammed Kudus to the club from London. The attacking midfielder's contract at Ajax ran until June 30, 2025. Ajax and West Ham United FC agreed on a € 43 million transfer fee. This amount can increase to € 46 million through variables," Ajax wrote on their website.

At Ajax, Kudus won the Eredivisie twice (2021 and 2022), and won the Dutch Cup once (2021).