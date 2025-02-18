Ajax shortlists Ghana’s Tariq Lamptey among three Premier League players for a possible summer acquisition

Dutch giants Ajax have targeted Ghana international Tariq Lamptey ahead of the summer transfer window.

Lamptey, a product of giants Chelsea is among the three Premier League players shortlisted by Ajax for a potential signing in the upcoming window.

The Brighton and Hove Albion defender has six months left on his current deal and could talk to a club of his choice before the summer transfer window.

Lamptey, who is having a decent campaign, has not been a regular starter for Fabian Hurzeler's team, forcing him to access his options.

Ajax, who are four-time winners of the Champions League are seeking to strengthen their team in the summer window and lined up three players including Lamptey, a former Chelsea player.

Aside Lamptey, Ajax are said to be considering Fulham defender Kenny Tete and Brighton's Joel Veltman for a possible transfer.

Ajax are clear to negotiate pre-contract terms with all three defenders with the view to close a Bosman transfer in June.

The 24-year-old has made 11 Premier League appearances this season, scoring two goals and delivering two assists for the Seagulls.

In all competitions, the former Chelsea defender has made 15 appearances, scoring three goals and delivering two assists across the period.