Ajax sporting director reveals Ghana star Mohammed Kudus could leave the club this summer

Ajax sporting director, Sven Mislintat has revealed that Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus could potentially leave the club this summer due to significant interest from Premier League clubs Chelsea Arsenal and Brighton.

Mislintat confirmed that there have been informal offers for Kudus, but as of yet, no official bids have been made by any of the interested clubs.

While Ajax would prefer to retain the highly talented player, Mislintat acknowledged that a move might be on the horizon, and the club is prepared to secure a suitable replacement if necessary.

“There are clubs that have informally enquired about him. I don’t expect an offer very soon, although you know that things can be different in the football world,” Mislintat told Ajax Life.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining a positive relationship with the players during the transfer process, striving to be transparent and adhering to good principles.

The 22-year-old midfielder, who previously came close to joining Everton, turned down a contract extension in April, and with two years remaining on his current deal, it is believed that his current salary might not be enough to keep him at the Dutch club.

Kudus had an outstanding season at Ajax, netting 18 goals in all competitions and impressing for Ghana during the 2022 World Cup. However, a minor ankle injury sustained during a pre-season session has raised some concerns, but it is unlikely to deter potential suitors.

As the transfer window progresses, the race for Kudus's signature is expected to intensify, with Chelsea leading the way but facing competition from other Premier League clubs.