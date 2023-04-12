Ajax star Mohammed Kudus believes winning AFOTY is possible

Ghana star Mohammed Kudus has expressed his belief that he could one day win the African Footballer of the Year (AFOTY) award.

The Ajax midfielder is enjoying a fantastic season, having scored 20 goals and provided two assists in 41 matches across all competitions.

Kudus' impressive performances have reportedly attracted interest from top European clubs such as Manchester United and Liverpool.

The 20-year-old, who moved to Ajax from Nordsjaelland in 2020, has already won back-to-back league titles with the Dutch club, and they are currently in contention for this season's trophy.

In a recent interview on Ajax TV's "Ask The Pro", Kudus was asked about the possibility of winning the African Footballer of the Year award. He responded confidently, saying, "I believe everything is possible in this world, so definitely yeah I will be chosen one day."

Kudus' optimism is not unfounded, as he has been making a name for himself in African football circles. His impressive performances for Ghana's national team and Ajax have seen his name come up in discussions for the coveted award.