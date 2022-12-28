Ajax star Mohammed Kudus honoured with ambassadorial role in Ghana

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus has been appointed an ambassador for Nima as a result of his recent rise to fame.

The 22-year-old was raised in the Accra suburb of Nima before moving to Right to Dream to pursue his football aspirations.

Before being signed by Dutch club Ajax in July 2020, Kudus also played for FC Nordsjaelland.

The youngster has emerged as a key member of the Black Stars and was a member of the squad that competed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where he scored twice.

Kudus has now been designated as an ambassador of the group of people who helped mould him, and he hopes to serve as an example for younger people.

He was honoured over the weekend, with the award being presented to him by Mohammed Polo, a former national star.

“I am overwhelmed for the kind gesture & to be an ambassador for Nima. With the social vices it’s tagged of, I found passion that I continue to harness in football,” he wrote in a post on social media.

May this inspire the next generation to be better than us.

Nima is not just my community & roots. Nima is a Creed!! pic.twitter.com/y9FgAv3MpM — Mo Kuku (@KudusMohammedGH) December 27, 2022

The midfielder has been linked with a host of top European clubs including Liverpool and Arsenal.