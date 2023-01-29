Ajax star Mohammed Kudus named King of the match in league win against Excelsior

Ghana superstar Mohammed Kudus was named King of the match in AFC Ajax's triumph over Excelsior Rotterdam in the Dutch Eredivisie on Sunday afternoon to end their winless run.

The Dutch giants recorded an emphatic 4-1 victory to claim their first three points in the league this year as they ended seven games winless streak.

Kudus netted the third goal of the match after his thunderous strike from the edge of the box beat goalkeeper Stijn van Gassel in posts in the 61st minute.

The three other goals came from skipper Dusan Tadic who scored from the spot, Davy Klaasen in the 45th minute and defender Devyne Rensch with seven minutes remaining.

Kudus lasted the entire duration of the round 19 match with a performance which earned him the man of the match award.

Ajax are fourth on the league standings with 37 points from 19 games and are trailing leaders Feyenoord Rotterdam by five points.

The 22-year-old playmaker has now seven times in the Eredivisie this season after 18 appearances.