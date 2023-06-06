Ajax star Mohammed Kudus not eligible for U-23 AFCON - Black Meteors chief

Black Meteors management committee chairman Frederick Acheampong has said Kudus Mohammed will not be able to participate in the upcoming 2023 CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations.

Despite high expectations of his inclusion, Kudus, who will turn 23 in August, does not meet the eligibility criteria for the tournament.

Acheampong clarified the situation, stating, "Kudus Mohammed is not eligible because he was born in the year 2000. However, there are other players in the Black Stars like Kamaldeen and Ernest Nuamah who will be needed in the Black Meteors squad."

Kudus, a highly talented player, had been seen as a potential asset to bolster Ghana's chances of success in the tournament. Nevertheless, due to age restrictions, his participation is not possible.

The Black Meteors find themselves placed in Group A alongside host nation Morocco, Guinea, and Congo. Their primary goal is to secure a spot in the Olympic Games by finishing among the top three teams in the competition held in Morocco.