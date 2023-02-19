Ajax star Mohammed Kudus pays tribute to Christian Atsu after scoring beautiful free-kick

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus paid a touching tribute to his late compatriot Christian Atsu in a Dutch Eredivisie match against Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday.

Kudus scored his first-ever free-kick goal and celebrated by lifting his shirt to reveal a shirt with the inscription "Rest in Peace Atsu" in honour of the Ghanaian player who tragically passed away recently.

Atsu had been trapped under rubble for nearly 12 days following the devastating earthquake in Turkey before being confirmed dead on Saturday.

Kudus' solemn celebration was a touching tribute to his fellow Black Stars player, whose death has left many heartbroken.

The Premier League clubs also honoured Atsu by holding a minute's applause this weekend, while the games played in the Ghana Premier League featured a minute of silence.

Atsu's body is expected to arrive in Ghana on Sunday evening, where his family will begin the process of his burial.