Ajax star Mohammed Kudus reacts to Kamaldeen Sulemana's Southampton move

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus has sent teammate Kamaldeen Sulemana a friendly message following his move to Southampton.

The Ghana winger signed a four-and-a-half year deal to join the English topflight side from Stade Rennais on transfer deadline day.

Kudus, who has been friends with Kamaldeen since their Right to Dream Academy days, shared the moment with his former FC Nordsjaelland teammate.

"Do it for Hajia," he wrote on Twitter in a reaction to Southampton's announcement.

Sulemana is waiting for clearance and could make his dream English Premier League debut when the Saints travel to Brentford.

Southampton are currently bottom of the league and manager Nathan Jones believes Sulemana will make an immediate impact at the club.

“This is another really positive addition for us this month. We’ve obviously been keen to add a little more potency to the side, and Kamaldeen is someone who does that for us," he said.

“He’s at a stage in his career where we feel he can help us in the immediate term, but also continue to grow and develop further into the future.”

Sulemana made 47 Ligue 1 appearances, contributing six goals before leaving in the winter transfer window.