Ajax striker Brian Brobbey draws attention for potential move to England

Ajax striker Brian Brobbey is gaining attention for a potential move to England, nearly 18 months after famously rejecting Manchester United to return to Ajax from RB Leipzig.

Dutch pundit Mike Verweij shared insights, stating, “(Ronald) Koeman talked about the fact that his control and finishing would not be good. On the other hand, during the period for RB Leipzig, he only needed an average of 53 minutes to score a goal. Everything he got in front of him during that time was spot on, but he was also really important for Ajax in the early days when he returned from Leipzig."

Verweij acknowledged Brobbey's recent challenges, citing a specific moment against Brighton & Hove Albion. "Look, he is now going through a difficult period, and I think that a ball inside post-inside post is illustrative of the phase he is in now. But it's not that he suddenly can't do it anymore; previously, almost every opportunity was missed."

Despite the recent struggles, Verweij believes in Brobbey's potential and the impact he has made, especially in the eyes of English clubs. “All English defenders and also manager De Zerbi said afterwards that Brobbey is a great striker. He makes a big impression with his strength. I really think that there will be English clubs that will pay a lot for him."

Brobbey's future seems promising, and the interest from English clubs suggests a potential transfer move for the talented striker.