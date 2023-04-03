Ajax U-17 striker Don-Angelo Konadu to miss Future Cup due to injury

Ajax u-17 striker Don-Angelo Christoffel Annum-Assamoah Konadu will miss the upcoming Future Cup due to injury.

The Dutch-born Ghanaian has been struggling with growing pains and his season has already ended. Despite this setback, Ajax are hopeful that Konadu will recover quickly and be fully fit for the new season.

Meanwhile, another Dutch-born Ghanaian, midfielder Avery Appiah, has been out with an injury but is now in the final phase of his recovery and will be available to play for Ajax u-17 in the upcoming tournament.

The Future Cup is an annual friendly international youth tournament hosted by AFC Ajax and is specifically for under-17 teams. It is held every year during the Easter weekend at De Toekomst.

Some of the strongest under-17 teams in football, including FC Barcelona, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich, have participated in the tournament in the past.