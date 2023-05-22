Ajax want £40 million for Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus

Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam will allow want-away Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus to leave this summer for £40 million.

The Black Stars midfielder has declined a contract extension with his current deal set to expire in June 2025 following interest from clubs in England.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the World Cup star this summer.

Kudus has been in phenomenal form for Ajax this season, scoring 18 goals and proving seven assists across all competitions.

Ajax failed to defend their Eredivisie title and risk missing the UEFA Champions League next season after a tough campaign which saw them fire Erik Ten Hag's replacement Alfred Schreuder.

Kudus was close to leaving Ajax last summer after struggles for game time, with the player agreeing personal terms with Everton.

However, the deal fell through in the eleventh hour.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate is expected to make a decision about his future this summer.