Ajax wants interested clubs to pay this amount for Mohammed Kudus- Check out 

Ajax have placed a 25 million euros price tag on Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus according to BILD.

The Eredivise giants are ready to listen to offers from clubs interested in signing the Ghana international in the January transfer window.

Kudus has been in top form this season for Ajax scoring five goals in 14 appearances before the World Cup.

The 22-year-old scored four goals in six appearances in the UEFA Champions League group stage for Ajax before they were eliminated.

The versatile midfielder was arguably Ghana's best player at the 2022 World Cup scoring two goals and registering one assist.

His performances has seen him attract interest from some top clubs in Europe such as Manchester United, Dortmund, Newcastle United and Chelsea.

Ajax bought Mohammed Kudus from Danish side Nordsjaelland two seasons ago for nine million euros.

The Dutch side are ready to negotiate with clubs ready to meet the asking price.

Dortmund is reported to be leading the race to sign the Ghana international with links to former Black Stars coach Otto Addo.