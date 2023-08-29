‘Ajax was a perfect middle step for me’ - Mohammed Kudus

Ghana star Mohammed Kudus has shed light on his decision to make the pivotal move to Ajax in 2020.

The skilled attacker revealed that opting to move from FC Nordsjaelland to Ajax was a straightforward choice for him.

In an interview with West Ham United's media team after securing a five-year contract with the Premier League club, Kudus shared his perspective on his time with Ajax and its impact on his development: "The most significant thing is developing young talents and then, obviously, selling them for the next level. Of course, they want to win trophies and stuff like that, but mostly the aim is to build talent and then get them ready for the next step."

He went on to explain his rationale behind choosing Ajax as the intermediary step in his career progression: "So, for me, I felt that was a perfect middle step for me to take before taking another step. So, when the opportunity came, it just didn't take a lot of time to think about it because there was an organization that I wanted to be in."

Kudus emphasised the importance of gaining experience in the European football landscape, including the Champions League, and Ajax provided the ideal platform for that growth: "Even after Denmark, there's some part of my game that I need to learn to play in Europe and the Champions League and do stuff and I'm going to experience that in Ajax, so it was easy for me to decide."

Now adorned with the number 14 jersey at his new home, West Ham United, Kudus is determined to deliver his best performance while simultaneously captivating the fans with his skills and energy.