Ajax youngster relishes an "opportunity" to play for the Black Stars

Dutch born Ghanaian forward Brian Brobbey has disclosed that "it will be an opportunity to play for Ghana", despite representing the Netherlands in youth competitions.

The teenage sensation has been making waves in the Netherlands after helping his country of birth win the Euro U-17 championship in Ireland early this year.

Born to Ghanaian parents, the 17-year old is from a strong footballing family with all his brothers also footballers. The popular amongst them is PSV's Derrick Luckassen.

”I was born and raised in Holland and I feel Ghanaian is in my blood too so if I get the opportunity to decide in the near future which national team I should play, I will think very good about it before I decide but it will be a nice opportunity to play for the Black Stars,” he told Sportsworldghana.com.

The Ajax Amsterdam attacker can represent Ghana at senior level despite playing for the Dutch youth teams.

Brobbey is waiting on breaking into the senior team of last season's UEFA Champions League semifinalist.