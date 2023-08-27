'Ajax's best player' - Ghana star earns legend's praise before West Ham move

Mohammed Kudus' eye-catching performances for Ajax have not gone unnoticed by Dutch football royalty ahead of his move to West Ham.

Netherlands legend Marco van Basten described Kudus as 'Ajax's best player' after his breakout season leading the Dutch side's attack.

Striker Van Basten, scorer of over 300 career goals, was impressed by Kudus' technique and intelligence when speaking earlier this year.

High praise indeed from one of the greatest forwards to grace the game, and a sign of Kudus' immense potential.

Still only 22, the Ghana international has clearly made a strong impression during his time in the Eredivisie.

West Ham will hope to be the beneficiaries of the young midfielder's abundant talents as he arrives in the Premier League with an enhanced reputation.

Being singled out for his quality by an icon like Van Basten indicates the new Hammer is destined for a bright future.