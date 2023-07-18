Ajax's Mohammed Kudus hints at possible shirt number change ahead of new season

Mohammed Kudus made a strong statement during Ajax's exhibition match against Shakhtar Donetsk, not only with his performance on the field but also by donning a different shirt number.

Kudus, who has been wearing the number 20 jersey since joining Ajax, surprised fans and pundits alike as he sported the number 7 shirt in the friendly encounter. This change has sparked speculation among supporters that the 22-year-old may be considering a permanent switch to the iconic number.

The talented midfielder showcased his abilities during the match, scoring two goals and providing an assist in Ajax's resounding 3-0 victory. His impressive performance demonstrated his readiness for the upcoming season and further solidified his reputation as a rising star.

While Kudus has not officially confirmed the intention to change his shirt number, his decision to wear the number 7 in the pre-season match has fueled speculation about a possible switch. Ajax fans are eagerly awaiting an announcement from the club regarding any potential number change for their dynamic playmaker.

Kudus enjoyed a remarkable last season at Ajax, contributing 16 goals and three assists in all competitions. If the friendly match is any indication, supporters can expect Kudus to continue his electrifying form and make a significant impact in the upcoming campaign.