Ajax find themselves in a challenging spell, having failed to secure a single victory since losing star player Mohammed Kudus to West Ham in August.

This period of struggle has raised questions about the impact of Kudus' departure on the team's performance.

Ajax's last triumphant moment came during their Europa League qualifiers against Ludogorets, where they secured a convincing 4-1 away win, largely thanks to the brilliance of Mohammed Kudus, who netted a remarkable hat-trick. Even though they lost the return leg, Ajax advanced to the next stage of the competition.

In the seven games that followed Kudus' departure, the Dutch giants have been unable to secure a win. The team's form has dipped significantly during this period. Moreover, there have been notable changes at the top, with the club's director of football, Sven Mislintat, being relieved of his duties.

Mohammed Kudus, who joined West Ham in a high-profile deal worth over 40 million euros, has seamlessly adapted to English football. His contribution was underscored by his recent achievement of scoring his first Premier League goal, adding to his two goals in the Europa League.

While West Ham are reaping the rewards of having Kudus in their squad, Ajax have clearly felt the void left by his departure.

The 23-year-old spent three years at Ajax after joining from Nordsjaelland, scoring 27 goals and providing 12 assists in 87 appearances while winning two league titles and the Dutch Cup.