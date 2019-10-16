Akapko Patron set to join Karela United after leaving Kotoko

Former assistant coach of Asante Kotoko Akakpo Patron is set to join Karela United after parting ways with the Porcupine Warriors.

The former Kotoko striker is seen as direct replacement for Johnson Smith, who rejoined the Reds after ten years away from the club. He takes over the role left by Akakpo Patron.

Meanwhile, Patron- who has vast experience as assistant gaffer, will be taking over as head coach of the club.

According to reports reaching GHANASoccernet.com, other coaches have expressed interest in the Karela job but the Anyinase based outfit prefer Akakpo Patron.

Mallam Yahaya, formerly of New Edubiase and King Failsal is another name to have popped up on Karela's list of coaches for the job.

Karela United have been impressive since gaining promotion to the top flight and were runners up in the Normalisation Committee Tier Special Competition.