Akonnor confident in Black Stars’ 2026 World Cup qualification chances

Former Black Stars head trainer, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, has backed Ghana to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup next year.

Ghana, who currently second in Group I with nine points, will host Chad on Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium before travelling to Morocco to play Madagascar next week on Monday all in the Matchday five and six games.

Ahead of the games, Akonnor, who is a former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko coach believes the national team had learned from its disappointment of missing out on the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and would use this opportunity to correct past mistakes.

"The players are mature and professional enough to understand the dynamics, so they will do everything to win the matches," he told Graphic Sports.

The 51-year-old stated that the Black Stars had a brighter chance of winning the two matches than even drawing or losing considering the circumstances surrounding the team now.

The former coach also noted that he could see a strong desire to succeed among the players selected by Coach Otto Addo. He was confident they would deliver, knowing that failing to qualify for the 2026 World Cup was not an option after failing to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

He added that the motivation to qualify for the World Cup was much higher than that of the AFCON.

"I'm sure they are aware that after failing to qualify for AFCON, the only option left now is the World Cup, and if you look at the opponents, it’s not something we should say we can't beat," he stated.

Despite past losses to teams Ghana was expected to defeat, Akonnor stressed that Chad and Madagascar should not pose a serious threat if the team remained focused.

He also believes playing Madagascar in Morocco rather than their home country works to Ghana’s advantage, as they will lack home support.

"Under normal circumstances, these teams shouldn’t worry us, but football has changed, so we have to take it very seriously," Akonnor cautioned.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars commenced their training on Monday with nine players reporting for the initial session at the Accra Sports Stadium. The rest of the squad is expected to join camp today as preparations intensify.

Ghana will host Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21, with kick-off set for 19:00 GMT. The team will then travel to Morocco to face Madagascar at Stade Mimoun Al Arsi on Monday, March 24.