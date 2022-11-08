Akonnor dismisses claims he took the Black Stars job early

Charles Akonnor has dismissed claims that he took the Black Stars job too soon, insisting that it was the right time.

The former Ghana captain coached the Black Stars for a year and nine months, and he claims he failed due to the unfavourable conditions he faced.

“No, [ I didn’t take the job too early]. I don’t think it was early, what I needed was encouragement and I didn’t get it,” he told JoySports.

“When you look at the atmosphere that I worked in, it was a tough one. It got to a time I didn’t know who to trust, or who to speak to.

“I was in the middle of too many things which made it difficult for me, very difficult,” he emphasised.

“Listen,” he began the narration of his journey. “I had been an assistant, U-17, Frimpong Manso, I had been an assistant, Orlando [Wellington], U-20, I was assistant, Black Stars. I have coached Eleven Wise, Right to Dream Academy which is now the biggest Academy in West Africa, Hearts of Oak, big teams; Kotoko, AshGold, and I am getting close to 50 [years old] and you say it was early for me?

“You want me to be 70 or 80 years old before I manage the team? It didn’t work as it ought to doesn’t mean it was too early for me,” he said.

Akonnor was appointed in January 2020, replacing Kwesi Appiah, and was sacked in September 2021.

He won four, lost four, and drew two in 10 games as Black Stars coach.